The county’s police say a Scarborough man has been arrested yesterday morning (April 21) following a call to the force control room.

At about 10.15am police say they got a call from a member of the public in relation to a car that was driving slowly and swerving in the road in Scarborough.

Following an area search, they say a suspect was located by officers from Scarborough's Neighbourhood Policing Team six. After failing the roadside breath test, a man was arrested and is currently sitting in custody cells following blowing more than four times the drink drive limit.

His car has also been seized as he didn’t having a valid insurance policy.

PC Stacey Begin said following the arrest: "This driver was over four times the legal limit. Not only was he driving without a valid insurance policy, but he made his own decision to put other people lives at risk. I'd like to thank the member of the public who alerted us to this driver."