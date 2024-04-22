North Yorkshire Police say that as hundreds of Scouts, Cub Scouts, Beavers, Squirrels, Guides, Brownies, Rainbows, Rangers and Explorers took part in the annual St George’s Day Parade through York city centre yesterday (April 21) police were forced to step in to stop a pair of boys from ruining things.

A police spokesman said: “Sadly, two teenage boys on their bikes thought it would be funny to try to disrupt the cubs parades today and ruin things for everyone else.

“They are now walking home with dispersal notices in their pockets.

“They can collect their cycles from the police station another day.”

Police seized two bikes at the York St George’s Day Parade (Image: North Yorkshire Police)