A corrosive substance is believed to have been thrown at the injured man on Friday at an address in Fossway, York.

He had to undergo emergency surgery and remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Now police are hunting Joshua Anthony Strickland, 29, and Robinson Peter Fitch Binks, 26, and urging anyone who knows where they are to contact officers urgently.

“Intensive police searches and enquiries are ongoing in the effort to bring Strickland and Binks into custody,” a spokesman said.

“To support this, we are urging people to report sightings and information about either man as a matter of urgency."

The spokesman said both men are believed to have been involved in the incident. A 41-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with Friday’s attack and released on conditional bail while police continue their inquiries.

The cordon in Fossway (Image: Staff)

The emergency services were called to Fossway at 12.30am on Friday. Residents told The Press three fire engines had arrived in the street and Yorkshire Ambulance Service had also attended. Police put up a cordon that was in place for much of the day.

The spokesman said: "If you can help, please make a report by calling 999 with immediate sighting, and 101, option 4, with relevant information.

"If you’d prefer to remain anonymous, please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or make an online report.”