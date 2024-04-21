The event, to be held on the Piazza outside the Victoria Shopping Centre on Saturday May 18, will highlight Harrogate’s fashion and retail offer as models will display a range of outfits in specified categories all day.

This year’s categories include Harrogate on the high street, wedding season, a day at the races, prom season, activewear and summer selection.

The BID team are also looking for submissions of quirky, fun ideas to work with local businesses to host themed sessions in between the category displays.

Bethany Allen, Business and Marketing Executive at Harrogate BID, said: “We’re really excited to be hosting the Harrogate Celebration of Fashion for a second year running after a really successful event last year.

“The event truly champions Harrogate’s retail offer but also celebrates the hospitality and professional services sector as we saw from last year’s event, with the likes of Nicholls Tyreman and Howdens Insurance taking to the stage.

“It’s a really great event to be part of with a great community feel.”

The Harrogate BID team are preparing to host an in-person meeting on Wednesday April 24th at 4pm at Starling Café to share details on how retailers across the BID area can get involved and support this year’s event.

Then, on Wednesday May 1st, the team have organised an ‘Open Office’ day to allow those who cannot make the initial meeting to learn more about how they can take part.

The BID team are also looking for models and influencers to help show off the Harrogate fashion offer and spread the word. Whether it’s strutting your stuff on the catwalk, or sharing stories and posts on your social media channels, any support will be hugely appreciated! To get involved, email info@harrogatebid.co.uk