A CHILD was arrested when police had to deal with a large group of youths in the city centre late yesterday evening.
Officers later reported that about 20 children in their mid-teens were in the city centre at 10pm.
A North Yorkshire spokesperson urged parents to check where their children are and in particular to keep them out of the city centre at night.
Officers arrested one child on suspicion of assault. Other children were ordered to leave the area. If someone disobeys a formal dispersal order, they commit an offence and can be prosecuted.
In a Facebook post, the force said to parents: “Do you know where your children are on an evening? York city, late evening, is not an appropriate place for a child.”
