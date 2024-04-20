HUNDREDS of bales of straw are on fire in a building close to the outskirts of York this evening.

Firefighters from four fire stations are tackling the blaze which started before 4.40pm.

They were called to an agricultural building in Dunnington where 300 bales of straw were stored.

Crews from Acomb, York, Easingwold and Tadcaster are at the scene and the fire officer in charge has called on the water bowser from Tadcaster Fire Station to provide extra water supplies.