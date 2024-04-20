HUNDREDS of bales of straw are on fire in a building close to the outskirts of York this evening.
Firefighters from four fire stations are tackling the blaze which started before 4.40pm.
They were called to an agricultural building in Dunnington where 300 bales of straw were stored.
Crews from Acomb, York, Easingwold and Tadcaster are at the scene and the fire officer in charge has called on the water bowser from Tadcaster Fire Station to provide extra water supplies.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here