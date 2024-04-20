A SECOND Morrisons convenience store in York has been given a poor hygiene rating in the Scores on the Doors scheme.
But its supermarkets have got high grades for their hygiene.
The Morrison Daily store on Barley Rise, Strensall, was given a 1 out of 5 score after food inspectors visited it on March 8.
It was the second convenience store from the national supermarket chain in York to get a low grade by food inspectors in 18 months.
In October 2022, the Morrisons Daily store on Hamilton Drive West, Acomb, was given a 2 out of 5 score.
Of Morrisons’ three supermarkets in the York and Selby areas, the one in Market Cross, Selby, was given a 3 out of 5 rating in August 2023 and the two in York on Front Street and Foss Islands Road were given 4 out of 5 when they were inspected in September and December respectively last year.
The Morrisons supermarkets in Malton, Harrogate and Boroughbridge all gained top grades, 5 out of 5 after their latest inspections.
