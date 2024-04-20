The Dunesforde Vinyard in Upper Dunsford, just south of Boroughbridge, staged its first ever food and wine festival.

Vineyard head of wine Peter Townend said: “It’s gone really well, very well attended, with far more people than we expected.”

Peter was giving talks, tours and tastings and there were a range of food stalls, many local, but some coming from as far as the Wolds. There was also a live band as the fun continued well into the evening.

Peter added: “We have great success stories. It’s going great, it’s going to be a large success.”

Among the traders, Lesley Wood from the nearby Ouseburn Village Store told the Press she and husband Nik took over the store last May and was building it back up, showcasing Yorkshire produce.

This included honey from the village and brownies made by a 13-year-old village boy.

The couple planned a big refurbishment this summer, with a café opening in the autumn.

“We will transform our village store,” she added.

Sophie Bagley was promoting Glorious Game, a Ripon-based food company, which uses game in its recipes.

She was offering tastings of game pies and other products, showing people need not be scared of eating game.

“It’s going really good,” she said.

Lisa Moore of Marton-Cum-Grafton catering company Finding Thyme was promoting her services, which includes catering for parties.

She was offering tastings of delights including fish pie, lamb and vegetarian tagines.

“It’s going really well. People are liking everything, especially our lamb tagine and fish pie.”

Marcelle Tisserant and Jennie Palmer had come from Thixendale to promote Charlie and Ivy’s oils.

Jennie said: “We are having a great response. It’s a first event. It’s lovely to meet lots of new people.”

But what about the drinkers?

Janette Ferris was with a group of friends from Tollerton.

“It’s excellent. It’s been a fabulous day. We will be back.”

Her American-Canadian friend Annie Maunder said it was surprising to discover a vineyard in North Yorkshire. But she had heard about it recently when Alan Titchmarsh gave it a mention on tv last Sunday.

Annie added: “When I lived in North Carolina, they had some good wines. But this is really delicious.”

Paul Tranter of Staveley is a regular Dunesforde wine drinker.

He said: “We are having a great time. The wine is fabulous, the food is great and we are enjoying glorious sunshine. What’s not to like?”

Friend Neil Walker of Steve Walker, also of Staveley, said: “It’s a brilliant day. The wine is very nice. I also like the local nature of it.”

Indeed, from the couple of small tastings I had, the wine was delicious, with me having to be patient and buying a bottle of still Solaris (£19.50) to take home and enjoy tonight.