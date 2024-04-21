Jake Sides, 24, of Foxglove Drive, Auckley, Doncaster, was made subject to a 12-month community order with 200 hours’ unpaid work after he pleaded guilty to assaulting a man at The Slug and Lettuce in Low Ousegate. He must pay £1,000 compensation to the victim and £85 prosecution costs.

Lee Houghton, 57, of no fixed address, was jailed for six weeks after he admitted using threatening words or behaviour towards a woman at York Railway Station, racial behaviour towards a man. The sentence was made consecutive to a 12-week prison sentence for theft imposed by Merseyside magistrates.

Kenneth Powell, 61, of Arneway Street, Westminster, London, was jailed for 26 weeks after he admitted threatening words or behaviour towards a woman at York Railway Station, possessing an offensive weapon and carrying a knife. He must pay a £154 statutory surcharge.

Patrick Mason, 33, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to having a knuckleduster and possessing cocaine at York Railway Station. He was made subject to a 12-month community order with 35 days’ rehabilitative activities.