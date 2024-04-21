Three men who committed offences involving violence or weapons at York Railway Station were among defendants sentenced recently at York Magistrates Court.
Jake Sides, 24, of Foxglove Drive, Auckley, Doncaster, was made subject to a 12-month community order with 200 hours’ unpaid work after he pleaded guilty to assaulting a man at The Slug and Lettuce in Low Ousegate. He must pay £1,000 compensation to the victim and £85 prosecution costs.
Lee Houghton, 57, of no fixed address, was jailed for six weeks after he admitted using threatening words or behaviour towards a woman at York Railway Station, racial behaviour towards a man. The sentence was made consecutive to a 12-week prison sentence for theft imposed by Merseyside magistrates.
Kenneth Powell, 61, of Arneway Street, Westminster, London, was jailed for 26 weeks after he admitted threatening words or behaviour towards a woman at York Railway Station, possessing an offensive weapon and carrying a knife. He must pay a £154 statutory surcharge.
Patrick Mason, 33, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to having a knuckleduster and possessing cocaine at York Railway Station. He was made subject to a 12-month community order with 35 days’ rehabilitative activities.
