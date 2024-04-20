Three fishermen were among defendants sentenced recently at Scarborough Magistrates Court. All three admitted offences relating to lobsters on the North and East Yorkshire coasts.
Robert Harrison, 53, of West Road, Filey, pleaded guilty to four offences under fishing laws involving lobsters committed at Scarborough Fish Quay. He was fined £1,440 and ordered to pay a £576 statutory surcharge and £985 prosecution costs.
Andrew Robinson, 53, of Second Avenue, Bridlington, pleaded guilty to three offences under fishing laws involving lobsters at Holderness and was fined £855 and ordered to pay £1,205 prosecution costs and a £342 statutory surcharge.
Kyle Formby, 37, of West Crayke, Bridlington, pleaded guilty to one offence under fishing laws concerning lobsters. He was fined £1,280 and ordered to pay a £512 statutory surcharge and £865 prosecution costs.
Mark Griffin, 53, of Brooke Close, Kirkbymoorside, pleaded guilty to drink driving and failure to stop after a road accident. He was made subject to a 12-month community order with six months’ alcohol treatment and 10 days’ rehabilitative activities. He was banned from driving for 28 months and ordered to pay £85 prosecution costs and a £114 statutory surcharge.
