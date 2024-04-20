Robert Harrison, 53, of West Road, Filey, pleaded guilty to four offences under fishing laws involving lobsters committed at Scarborough Fish Quay. He was fined £1,440 and ordered to pay a £576 statutory surcharge and £985 prosecution costs.

Andrew Robinson, 53, of Second Avenue, Bridlington, pleaded guilty to three offences under fishing laws involving lobsters at Holderness and was fined £855 and ordered to pay £1,205 prosecution costs and a £342 statutory surcharge.

Kyle Formby, 37, of West Crayke, Bridlington, pleaded guilty to one offence under fishing laws concerning lobsters. He was fined £1,280 and ordered to pay a £512 statutory surcharge and £865 prosecution costs.

Mark Griffin, 53, of Brooke Close, Kirkbymoorside, pleaded guilty to drink driving and failure to stop after a road accident. He was made subject to a 12-month community order with six months’ alcohol treatment and 10 days’ rehabilitative activities. He was banned from driving for 28 months and ordered to pay £85 prosecution costs and a £114 statutory surcharge.