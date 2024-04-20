It was a sell-out for the three sessions over Friday and Saturday with around 1700 drinkers expected to enjoy the delights of a variety of different breweries in addition to Brew York’s own extensive range, along with street food, music, tastings and tours at Brew York’s Handley Park headquarters.

Brew York co-founder Lee Grabham told the Press the birthday bash is to celebrate what the brewery has achieved in its eight years, thanks to its supporters and friends.

“It’s incredible to see so many attending this year. It’s a lucky industry to be in. We have met a lot of lovely people and brought families together.”

Fellow co-founder Wayne Smith said a big focus of this year is getting three new pubs up and running and completing the deal with their former owner Market Taverns.

The Horse and Farrier in Otley and the Coopers Bar and Brasserie in Guiseley will be open next week and the Mitre in Knaresborough in time for the May Day Bank Holiday.

YO1 Radio was there, not broadcasting live, but using the brewery’s wi-fi to provide background music. The radio station had partnered with the brewery to sell tickets.

Presenter Chris Marsden said: “I’m a big lover of ale myself but as I’m driving I have gone for a non-alcoholic one. It tastes really nice.”

He added: “This is a really great event. Brew York can show their wares and that they are going strong.”

Among the brewers were Fyne Ales from Scotland who are ‘pals’ with Brew York and saw the event as a way to “get into Yorkshire.”

Head of sales Graham Coates says they produce organic beers from two breweries on a farm and were delighted to be invited.

Another Scottish brewery was Fierce Beer from Aberdeen, which was created by Louise and Dave Grant.

Louise said they too are friends of Brew York and after being invited down, they came to enjoy the ‘buzz’ of York and the Birthday Bash.

The event also featured the May Day Charity Bar, which features a selection of specially-made beers from a range of breweries to raise funds for the Men’s Mental Health Charity Mayday.

John Edwards said: “They are selling well. We have been selling a lot of ‘A Problem Shared’ and ‘Changing Minds.’

But what about the drinkers?

Dave and Jen Sherwood from Derby had brought friends with them, as they enjoy Brew York’s ‘great beer’ when they come to York, adding the birthday bash provided a great excuse for another visit.

Tom Harrison, Henry Goodhall and Ben Aylott from York said they were enjoying the craft ales. They were looking forward to trying them all. Ben added the food was good, especially the tacos.

As for me, I particularly enjoyed a gooseberry sour from Fyne Ales but the best was a Baltic Porter from the Lakeside Brewery. I can also vouch for the tacos.

And then it was a taxi to the station, who with Uber, were doing a thriving trade.