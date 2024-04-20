York Fashion Week 2024 will take place between May 2-6 with events, workshops, catwalks and more across the city.

This year's event will also see the return of the popular sell-out catwalk event in aid of local charity Breast Friends York, which will take place on Thursday May 2 from 7-9pm in Browns Department Store York.

Its first fashion show was in 2019 and was the brainchild of Sara Murphy – an ex manager at Browns, who was previously diagnosed with breast cancer.

She said: "There is a fashion show in London each year to raise money and awareness for Breast Cancer Care and I thought – why not do one in York? I used to work at Browns and so approached the store to see if they would be willing to host it."

The second show took place last year and raised almost £2,000 for Breast Friends York, a support group for people living with breast cancer.

All the volunteer models strutting their stuff on the catwalk have had their own breast cancer diagnosis. Sara said this was a fabulous way to show they were now moving forward after treatment.

Angela Horner, associate director at Browns, said: "We love hosting this show in store. It is a real celebration and so fabulous to see the models who have been through and are sometimes still going through so much looking fabulous and full of confidence."

Breast Friends was founded by Zoe Bounds in 2014 to provide non-medical peer support. Those with or who have had breast cancer can meet others in a safe supportive environment. Activities organised by the charity are varied with everything from Park Runs and yoga to lunch or the monthly coffee and cake meeting at the Pig and Pastry.

The group also runs a sewing club to provide free heart-shaped pillows which are given to those in hospital after their operation. It’s more than just a nice touch, they have a practical benefit too – being held under the arm to assist with the pain following breast-cancer treatment.

At the fashion show, guests will enjoy a glass of fizz before being treated to the latest looks for spring/summer 2024 from the brands within Browns. After the show, there will be an opportunity to shop with an exclusive discount. There will also be a raffle to raise funds for the charity – prizes include an afternoon tea at Middletons Hotel York.

Tickets, priced at £12, are available via Eventbrite: www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/breast-friends-fashion-show-at-browns-york-tickets. Or visit www.yorkfashionweek.com. All profits from the show will be donated to the charity.