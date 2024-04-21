Jo Leatham, who hails from Malton, provides a range of services including communications strategy, media relations, copywriting and event management.

She works on an ongoing or project basis to support the launch of businesses, unveil new products or services, celebrate success, announce award wins and promote events, putting local brands centre stage and building awareness and credibility.

Jo said: “There are so many organisations in the area offering incredible products and services that have exciting stories to tell and I’m passionate about helping them to find the right words that share their news with people who matter. Supporting local businesses on their journey, shining a light on their work and getting the brand recognition and exposure that they deserve is the cornerstone of Jo Leatham PR.”

One of Jo Leatham PR’s clients is Malton-based ‘Yorkshire Tartan’ - a new range of luxury stylish bags and accessories featuring a colour palette typically associated with the county – blue, green, white and yellow. Jo provided support for a photoshoot at Goathland Train Station to procure lifestyle images and is delivering a PR campaign to launch the brand.

Merryn Wilderspin, Creator of ‘Yorkshire Tartan’, said: "Jo has opened my eyes to a whole new world of PR and provided fresh perspective and clarity to my own understanding of where my brand belongs and the marketplace it serves. Being in the public spotlight is a new experience but having Jo alongside has made it a far less daunting one. There is no way I could have achieved the level of interest in my brand so quickly without Jo's professionalism and experience."

Jo Leatham PR offers a free one-hour consultancy session for businesses looking for PR support - email pr@joleatham.co.uk or visit www.joleatham.co.uk