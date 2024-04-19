The group set off from St Helen’s Square at 12pm today (Friday, April 19) calling for urgent action.

Woody Kadis-Ross, campaigner with York Action For Student Solidarity, was at the march and said: “Now more than ever we need climate justice. Our planet is dying and conflict and human suffering are widespread.”

The 21-year-old politics and international relations student at the University of York added: “We are often told there is no alternative, and we must make do with our current situation. This isn’t true. Things do not have to be this way. We can build a better future for ourselves, but it won’t be handed to us by governments. We must stand up and demand it.”

The protest was organised by Extinction Rebellion York and York Action for Student Solidarity – a collective of student activists across York campaigning for environmental and social justice launched in February 2024.

It was held in solidarity with the Fridays for Futures global campaign – a youth-led campaign that began in 2018 with Greta Thunberg’s youth strikes, when she sat outside the Swedish parliament for three weeks on school days.