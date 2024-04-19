City of York Council say filming will start at 7.30am on Tuesday (April 23) 2024 and ending just before midnight on Monday, April 29 with a raft of accompanying road closures.

Read next:

The schedule for filming means that on Tuesday (April 23) Precentor's Court opposite York Minster will be closed from 8.30am-4pm with Minster Yard being the next location to close from 4pm-6.15pm

and then from 6.30pm-7.30pm High Petergate and Low Petergate will close to traffic and pedestrians.

Precentor's Court in the Shadow of York Minster

The following day filming moves to Monkgate throughout the morning with a road closure in the morning and from 12.45pm - 4pm crews will be in Stonegate before moving on to Blake Street then from 6pm-8pm they'll be in Duncombe Place outside the Minster, which will be closed off.

Duncombe Place outside York Minster

On Thursday (April 25) they'll be in the Victorian Claremont Terrace off Gillygate which will be closed from 8.30am-10.15am and then from 11.15am - 7pm crews will be in Station Rise which will close between its junctions with Tanner Row and Station Road near The Grand.

The next day from 2.15m-7pm Victor Street and Low Priory Street near Micklegate will be closed and on Saturday they'll be filming by the river in New Walk Terrace, Lower Friargate and King's Staith

and the Eye of York. In the evening from 8.30pm-9.30pm there will be filming in Terry Avenue.

On the final day of filming, Monday, April 29, Station Rise will be closed from 2pm-2.45pm, and then from 6-8pm Shambles will be shut, following that from 9.45pm-11pm they are back in Terry Avenue and from 11pm to midnight they are back at the Eye of York close to Clifford's Tower.

The Eye of York

City of York Council is unable to say who has submitted the application, but The Press understands that it's new production rather than the continuation of anything ongoing.

We understand that York will be playing the part of York, rather than standing in for say London and there are scenes also being shot in Belgium.

The last major filming in York was a year ago when Netflix shot The Crown Season 6 in and around York Minster.

Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II outside York Minster (Image: Haydn Lewis)

York Minster was closed to visitors for a week this time last year as Imelda Staunton and fellow actors turned up to shoot the hit show.

Season six of The Crown stars Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Dominic West as Prince Charles, Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana, Olivia Williams as Camilla, Ed McVey as Prince William and Meg Bellamy as Kate.