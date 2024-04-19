Organisers hope to fill the York Medical Society with scents – including what vampires might smell like and witches burning at the stake – as the Curious Emporium arrives in Stonegate.

The alternative market, which runs from 10am to 5pm, will create an “evocative atmosphere” in the ancient building, hidden down a gated alleyway in the historic street, say organisers.

Stuffed animals, witchcraft and more will be on show at the unusual market (Image: Supplied)

Items on show at the market include everything from witchcraft supplies and stuffed animals to handmade jewellery, ceramics and artwork.

There will also be a pop-up café selling vegan home-bake goods and drinks.

The event’s creator Dan Oliver Gott, from York-based Arcane Exhibitions, said each room of the market will have a different character – and smell.

The Curious Emporium arrives in Stonegate on Saturday (Image: Supplied)

The Tempest Anderson Room is themed around the freshness of spring, dressed with flowers and accompanied by birdsong and the smell of woodland.

Last year's Curious Emporium (Image: Lisa Young)

The main lecture room, meanwhile, will provide a contrast and create the atmosphere of a “burning wicker man”, Dan said, explaining: “A slightly acrid burning wood smell, fiery colour scheme and a dark, unnerving soundtrack of a mysterious ceremony.”

At the last Curious Emporium guests passed through different rooms filled with unique smells, including freshly dug damp earth.

Items on sale at last year's Curious Emporium (Image: Supplied)

Dan said it had a “fantastic reception”.

“York has become a haven for visitors seeking out magical experiences inspired by films of wizardry and witchcraft, and this market is a perfect place to explore that further,” he said at the time.

This year Dan hopes people will return to the market.

Last year's Curious Emporium (Image: Supplied)

“Even the stalls have been specially curated, with specific artists and craftspeople invited along to add to the atmosphere,” he said.

“Admission is free, so we hope that many locals will join the visitors to the city and enjoy this unusual event.”

He added: “York Medical Society is itself a place that people often miss – set back behind wrought iron gates from the shops of Stonegate, even entering it feels like you are stepping into a secret world, and once inside the doors, the magic really starts.”

Traders this year include hand drawn nature-themed artworks and mixed media works by Lucy Everitt; Nicola Hebson’s travelling Curiosity Shop; and ‘York’s own ghost photographer’ Milly Dennison; screen printed images from Minifi’s Odditie; Amy Hewitt’s insect themed works; and Kirsty Rider’s nature-inspired ink drawings.

Dan himself will be among the traders with his ‘Room Spell’ range of darkly-scented candles based on myths, legends, gloomy history and grim nature.

And with names like Essence of Vampire, York 1349 and Deadly Sins, the candles are said to be like no others.

For more details, search for The Curious Emporium on Facebook.