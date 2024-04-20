And what a fine set, or should that be sett, of properties the HRH Hotels Group has.

It operates the Fat Badger pubs in York and Harrogate, with plans for a third in Whitby.

The Harrogate-based company has venues across North Yorkshire including three in York- Clementine’s Town House Hotel at 4-5 St Peter’s Grove, the Fat Badger at 2-4 High Street and Guy Fawkes Inn at 25 High Petergate.

READ MORE:

I was a guest of HRH at Clementine’s this week, which also included dining at the Fat Badger.

I arrived at Clementine’s just after work, which is in a pleasant residential street with cherry trees just coming into blossom.

The boutique 4-star hotel, which opened in Spring 2021, features 27 en-suite bedrooms, with a rear garden and ample parking.

It’s a TripAdvisor favourite, with it gaining 4.5 stars and is ranked 5th out of 53 hotels in York.

I was soon to see why as I was greeted by friendly staff who soon showed me to my room.

It was very spacious, dominated by a large poster bed and chandelier, overlooking the car park, street and the cherry blossom. All was spotlessly clean with the fluffiest white towels.

The room was a bit old-fashioned, but this reflects the magnificent heritage of the building which dates back over a century, with its pointed gables.

But bursting with character it was, with a somewhat unique feature above the bed containing books on the life of Winston Churchill’s wife Clementine, whom the hotel is named after. I was quite taken by that.

The bathroom was massive, with a walk-in rain shower.

Elsewhere, the hotel had eclectic and elegant displays fuelling the uniqueness of the venue. It most certainly isn’t corporate and boring.

I headed off to the Fat Badger, just minutes away, which also has its own delightful character. Watch out for the human-sized badger too!

And with food this delicious, you can equally become as portly.

Now, I had indulged earlier in a late lunch so I was already reasonably full, a great shame as I felt denied a range of the more filling Yorkshire-inspired offerings on the menus.

I settled for the cream of onion soup with chive oil and sourdough (£7.50). I could not taste much onion but it was creamy and delicious, so I polished off the lot.

The Luxury Fish Pie (£22.50) featured a parmesan crumb and came with seasonal greens, which were fresh and crisp. The crumb was crispy and flavoursome, and there were plenty of tasty chunks of fish and many prawns for an indulgent treat I also thoroughly enjoyed.

The white rioja that was paired with it, also worked well.

I had no room for dessert but finished off with a nice, smooth Slingsby gin, leaving very satisfied.

The diners at the neighbouring tables were equally delighted with their meals and service.

Back at Clementine’s I thought I would enjoy the wondrous lounge, with York Gin this time, before heading off to the comfortable bed, sleeping very soundly.

Breakfast was beautiful, with the most juicy and tasty bacon and sausages giving a great start to the day, adding to croissant, brown toast and Tiptree marmalade. The staff were friendly and efficient.

I tried the Wi-Fi and got some work done and all worked well. Then it was time for the walk back to the office.

The HRH Group most certainly know how to deliver regal services and surroundings fit for royalty, but without being stuffy. And though prices fluctuate, looking at various booking websites, it all seems incredibly good value.