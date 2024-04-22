Singer Will Young is anticipating the release of his ninth studio album "Light It Up", which is set to come out on August 9.

To celebrate the release of the new album, the star will be embarking on a 50-date UK tour, including a date in North Yorkshire.

The tour will run from September to November and will be heading to the Spa Theatre on Saturday, October 12, 2024.

Ahead of the tour, Will said: "I’m very excited to be going to a lot of places I haven’t been.

READ NEXT:

"I wanted to go to smaller venues so I could properly get around the country rather than just playing the big cities.

"It has been such a tough time and to be out the other side, it is just so exciting to produce a complete pop album.

"The crafting of pop music can be so fun and the challenge to sing those songs is something I’ve relished."

Tickets for the Scarborough date on the tour go on sale on Friday, April 26, at 10am. They can be purchased online via the theatre's website here: www.scarboroughspa.co.uk.