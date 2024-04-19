Henry Thirsk, 74, died of chest injuries on the farm in Everingham, near Pocklington, on April 20, 2022.

Coroner Professor Paul Marks today (Friday, April 19) said Mr Thirsk died after being "run over" by a vehicle.

He told the pre-inquest review hearing at Hull Coroners’ Court that police staged a reconstruction of the events using Mr Thirsk’s car as part of the “extensive” investigation that was carried out.

He said the video showed the car move on a “flat plane”.

But Prof Marks said what happened before Mr Thirsk got out of the car was unclear.

Henry Thirsk who died aged 74 on April 20, 2022 (Image: Humberside Police)

At the hearing he made arrangements with Mr Thirsk’s family for the full inquest which the coroner expects to take three days.

He said he intends to sit alone without a jury for the hearing.

Prof Marks told Mr Thirsk’s family: “It has not been lost on me that two years tomorrow these tragic events happened.”

He adjourned the hearing to a later date.

A Humberside Police spokesperson told The Press the force’s investigation into Mr Thirsk’s death has concluded and a file has been prepared for the coroner.

Death was 'shocking news for the town' - mayor

Mr Thirsk was a well-known character in Pocklington.

Pocklington Town FC play at the Henry Thirsk Amenity Centre which was created on his former farmland.

He also owned the Feathers Hotel in the town’s Market Place.

After the tragedy, the Mayor of Pocklington, Cllr Richard Bryon, said Mr Thirsk's death had been “shocking news for the town”.

"He was a very well-known and successful businessman who did a lot for the town, including donating land for the Henry Thirsk Amenity Centre,” he said.

Ian Daniells, chairman of Pocklington Town Football Club, said everyone had been “very shocked” to hear that Mr Thirsk had died.

He added that Mr Thirsk had originally given a parcel of land to the club as part of a planning agreement for a housing development to provide land for recreation.

The club had subsequently bought another parcel of land off him, and was later donated another area of land, taking it to eight acres, with room eventually for four full sized pitches, and other pitches for five a side and seven a side.

"He used to come down to the football club and park his Range Rover to come and watch us playing before driving off again. I think he was more of a rugby man."

Mr Thirsk was also well-known in the shooting world.

After his death friends from the field sports community posted tributes to him on Facebook.

"RIP Henry... one of life's true characters,” one post read, while another added: “A true sporting gent."