Taking place on Saturday and Sunday 20-21 April, and based in the heart of the town centre, stalls will line Market Place, leading to a stage and seating areas in St Peter’s Square.

East Yorkshire Council says the event will be even bigger this year, with additional stalls located in Railway Street.

The Pocklington Food and Drink Festival promises an exciting and fun-filled weekend. Visitors will be able to experience the best of the food and drink scene, with street foods, bars of distinction, al fresco dining, and select grocery food and craft, alongside live music, comedy and children’s entertainment.

This event is once again being delivered by the Market Square Group Ltd, a specialist events company with significant experience of running events, in partnership with East Riding of Yorkshire Council.

The Pocklington Food & Drink Food & Drink Festival will be open:

Saturday, 20 April : 9am - 6pm

Sunday, 21 April: 10am - 5pm.

More information on music and comedy line ups, traders, food demonstrations, hot food, beverages, children’s entertainment and grocery/foods can be found at: https://www.zoomevents.co.uk/pocklington-food-and-drink-festival/.