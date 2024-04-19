At The Press reported in January, St Paul’s CE School, in Holgate, which retained its 'good' Ofsted judgement last year, was established in 1874, and has been a cornerstone of the community, nurturing generations ever since.

On May 20, the school will be holding a curriculum week with various activities including a Victorian dress-up day focusing on history, and culminating in a celebration party.

They are holding a past pupil reunion on Thursday, May 23 at 4pm at the school and they would like to invite past pupils and staff of our school's legacy, to join them to celebrate. The schools says they have already received some fantastic stories and photographs, but would appreciate more, and these will be displayed in the school hall for the reunion.

For further details of the reunion, or to book a place at the reunion event, please contact the school office on stpauls.primary@york.gov.uk 01904 551122.

As part of the celebrations, the school also aspire to grant 150 wishes for 150 years. All the current pupils over the Christmas holidays were encouraged to join in and write down one wish, and the school has started to come together to make each wish a reality.

Some of the wishes include:

During an art week all the children completed some artwork that has been sent to Blue Peter to grant the wish of all children in school earning a badge.

The Dogs Trust in Leeds has kindly facilitated a workshop at their Leeds centre to help some of our children learn about dogs, veterinary practice and their care.

Trans Pennine Express has been extremely helpful regarding children's wishes of driving a train, where the children will get to see inside a train cab and then ride out to Leeds and back

Acomb Library is supporting the school with wishes around working in a library

Some children at Flamingo Land Zoo having their wishes granted (Image: Supplied)

One of the children, Ralph had a wish to ‘dress as a knight and help people’ raising money for ‘York Inspirational Kids. He is doing this by walking the City Walls at the end of May. To donate go to: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/RALPHYIK?utm_term=J37QaxnvP

Head teacher Christie Clarke said: “We are immensely proud of what our pupils have achieved over the last 150 years and we want to celebrate their positive memories of the school and how it helped shape their lives. We’d like any former pupil, staff, or governor with a memory, photograph, or anecdote about the school to contact us at stpauls.primary@york.gov.uk we’ll then be using these for a range of celebrations during 2024 to help celebrate and inspire our current and future pupils for the next 150 years.”