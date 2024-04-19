Network Rail say the Bootham crossing in Wigginton Road will be shut between 10pm and 7am overnight on Wedensday, April 24 to Thursday, April 25 as the work is carried out.

Residents living nearby have had a letter apologising in advance for any disruption.

Alexis Stevens, community relations executive with Network Rail said: "The nature of our work often means some disturbance is unavoidable, with the teams using mobile plant, generators, lighting as well as both power and small hand tools. They are aware they are working close to your home and will try to minimise unnecessary disruption as much as possible."

A diversion will be in place, but the crossing will be open as usual at all other times.