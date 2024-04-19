North Yorkshire Police said the incident happened at an address in Fossway at around 12.30am today (April 19).

A spokesperson for the force said: "We’re investigating a suspected corrosive substance attack on a man aged in his 30s who has been taken to hospital with serious burn injuries to his back.

"This is believed to have been an isolated and targeted incident with no wider threat to the public.

"There will be increased patrols in the area to provide reassurance to the local community."

The police added that ambulance and fire crews attended the scene along with the police.

Police at the scene today (Image: Staff)

A police cordon remains in place around the address while inquiries continue, the force added.

Witnesses or anyone with information, CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage of the incident is urged to come forward as soon as possible.

If you can help, please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option four, and speak to the Force Control Room.

Police at the scene (Image: Staff)

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or make an online report.

Please quote reference number 12240067920 when providing details.