The Pantry at Scampston is an extension of ‘Lutt & Turner’ based in Market Street, Malton.

Nestled within Scampston Hall’s old kitchen garden, The Pantry uses produce directly from the Walled Garden.

Owner Chris Welford said: "We are excited to embark on this journey at Scampston, our loyal customer base in Malton has given us the confidence and opportunity to move forward with this venture."

The Pantry at Scampston offers a varied menu of breakfast and lunch options along with cakes and sweet treats.

Ample free parking is also available.

The Pantry at Scampston open from Wednesday to Sunday, as well as Bank Holiday Mondays, in alignment with the garden's opening times.

For more information, visit www.scampston.co.uk