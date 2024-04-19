Properties in Strensall and Flaxton have been without power since the early hours of today (Friday, April 19).

Northern Powergrid said power was restored to some properties by 4am and others are expected to be reinstated by 12.30pm.

“We’re working as quickly as possible to get the power back on, and some customers may be back on sooner. Please bear with us if the timeframe does extend, as this means there’s more for us to do to fix the problem,” a spokesperson for the firm said.

Northern Powergrid’s director of customer service, Louise Lowes, added: “We’ll do our best to support you and get your power back on as soon as we can. In the meantime, if you need help, tell us – we are here to listen and support our customers whenever they need us."