North Yorkshire Police say they are currently searching for missing Darcy.

A police spokesman said: “We’re urgently appealing for information and sightings of a 15-year-old girl from York who has been reported missing.

“Darcy was last been seen in the centre of York at around 1.30pm on Thursday (April 18).

“Concerns are growing for her safety after she failed to arrive home.

“It is believed she may have travelled by train to Bradford in West Yorkshire.

“Our enquiries are being supported by British Transport Police and West Yorkshire Police.

“We’re urging people to make a report if you’ve seen a girl matching Darcy’s photograph and description.

“Darcy is white with a pale complexion, 5ft 3in tall, slim build and she has thick black hair and brown eyes.

“She was last seen wearing a black Puffa coat, black t-shirt, flared black trousers and black Nike trainers.”

If you know where Darcy is or have any information that could help us find her, please call North Yorkshire Police without delay on 999 quoting reference number 12240067716.