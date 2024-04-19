A POLICE investigation is underway after a boy has been threatened in the street in North Yorkshire.
The county’s police are searching for CCTV or dashcam footage after a teenager boy was threatened by a man in Scarborough.
A police spokesman said: “The incident happened at the bottom of Barry’s Lane, at junction with Seamer Road, between 6pm and 6.30pm on Wednesday (April 17).
“We’re particularly appealing for anyone who was present at the time of the incident to come forward with any information which may help identify a suspect.
“We’re also appealing for anyone who may have been driving past at that time and have dashcam footage available.
“If you have any information which may help our investigation, please contact 101, option 4, and quote 12240067111.
“Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article