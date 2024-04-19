The county’s police are searching for CCTV or dashcam footage after a teenager boy was threatened by a man in Scarborough.

A police spokesman said: “The incident happened at the bottom of Barry’s Lane, at junction with Seamer Road, between 6pm and 6.30pm on Wednesday (April 17).

“We’re particularly appealing for anyone who was present at the time of the incident to come forward with any information which may help identify a suspect.

“We’re also appealing for anyone who may have been driving past at that time and have dashcam footage available.

“If you have any information which may help our investigation, please contact 101, option 4, and quote 12240067111.

“Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.”