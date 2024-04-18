Alice, a lifestyle blogger and owner of the UK-based company Mrs Alice, posted on her Instagram account a photo of their daughter's foot with the post.

"Welcome to the World Little One 🙏🏻 It’s been a journey to get you into our arms but we are so grateful you are Here 👼🏼 I’m aware it was greedy to have this burning desire to complete our Family, but due to too many complications, setbacks & miscarriages & then being told I was no longer able to carry, we decided to venture down the world of Surrogacy.

"Without the kindness & courage of our dear Surrogate & the brilliance of modern science using our own embryo, we would not be here.

"It’s been a bonkers journey but now we’ve arrived, I can’t wait to enjoy every minute.

"Thank you to the love, kindness & support of ALL who helped bring our miracle into this World."

The couple married in 2011 and have three other children - two boys and a girl.

Tom is the heir to the Fitzwilliam Estate in Malton.