The parapets of the narrow, single-lane bridge over the River Derwent – the main way into the village on the A166 from York - have been battered by cars repeatedly colliding with them over the years.

Old and damaged stone will be replaced, and extra bollards will be installed to add extra protection.

The 300-year-old single lane bridge over the River Derwent is the main route into the village of Stamford Bridge from York (Image: Google Maps)

The repair work is due to start in mid May.

But engineers at Esh Construction, who have been commissioned by East Riding of Yorkshire Council to carry out the the repairs, have warned that the Grade-II listed bridge will have to be closed while the work is undertaken.

Planned diversions are expected to be announced soon.

A close-up showing the battered parapets of Stamford Bridge (Image: Esh Construction)

Michael Sherrard, Esh’s construction manager, said: “As Stamford Bridge is a single lane bridge, we’ll need to add scaffolding on the road to access the works, which makes a closure essential.

“We understand that the road closure will impact local residents and people travelling to the coast during the repairs and our teams have committed to working longer days and at weekends to finalise the work as soon as possible.”

The foot footbridge next to the road bridge will remain open throughout the repair work – and engineers say access to a local car park and shops will also be maintained.

Esh were responsible for emergency repairs to a similar bridge in Bubwith, which carries the A163 over the River Derwent, after it was hit by a car in September 2022, causing significant damage to the headwall and parapet.

Bubwith bridge, which reopened two weeks ahead of schedule after being repaired by Esh Construction (Image: East Riding of Yorkshire Council)

A full closure had been planned throughout the 15-week programme – but in the event the work was completed sooner, and the bridge re-opened two weeks ahead of schedule.

Councillor Paul West, East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s cabinet member for environment and transport, said: “The council was extremely impressed by the work Esh Construction carried out on the bridge at Bubwith last year, so we’re pleased it will be delivering these repairs to the road bridge at Stamford Bridge.

“The firm understands the importance of this work and the disruption a closure will cause, and it has already committed to working extra hours and weekends in order to complete the scheme as soon as possible.

“When it’s finished, we will be left with a much stronger bridge that is designed to prevent further damage from happening.”

300-year-old Stamford Bridge, which is to be closed for repairs next month (Image: Esh Construction)

The official signed diversion will be in place for all traffic, especially for larger vehicles, although quicker local routes will be available.

Traffic management including traffic lights and speed restrictions will be placed on smaller local roads not part of the official diversion but are likely to be used during the closure.