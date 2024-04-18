Hunters staff performed outstandingly throughout the extensive judging period, with a focus on customer service levels, reflecting their ambition to deliver exceptional customer service and become the nation’s trusted partner in property.

The awards were created to help consumers trying to make an informed decision on which estate agent or letting agent to consider working with, celebrating agents who go that extra mile.

Charlotte McGrogan, lettings manager at Hunters York, said: “We are extremely pleased to receive this prestigious award, which is testament to the incredible work of the Hunters York team who continually strive to go above and beyond for customers.

"We look forward to continuing to serve the York community for all their property needs, supporting the wider Hunters mission of being a trusted partner in property in an ever-evolving marketplace.”

Hunters opened its first office in York in 1992 and today is the UK’s third largest estate agency brand with 200 offices nationally.