The distillery started as a lockdown project in the family kitchen three years ago, which then progressed into a shed in the garden, which was the UK’s smallest bonded distillery. They rapidly outgrew the shed with sales growing.

Jago Packer, its founder and a former Army Officer who has been working as an electrician for the last five years, is proud of what the family have achieved in such a short space of time and with limited resources.

Jago said: “We are excited to be able to invite people to visit our distillery and see how we make our spirits.”

Jago’s wife and director, Lisa, said: “We have had hundreds of people asking if they can come and visit the distillery, but unfortunately we had to disappoint them due to our lack of space in the shed. This all changed with our new premises, which give the space and the facilities to welcome guests.”

The distillery is based on the edge of town at Unit 1 Lambert Enterprise Park, York Road, Market Weighton.

Visit www.wicstun-distillery.co.uk