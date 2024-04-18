ALL three emergency services have been called to a crash in York.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they joined police and ambulance crews at a crash shortly before 10am today (April 18) in Wigginton village on the outskirts of York.

A service spokesman said: "York and Acomb crews attended a single vehicle road traffic collision with police and ambulance.

"There was scene safety only by fire and rescue personnel.

"Crew power used. Incident left with police."