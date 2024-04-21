A popular York attraction is set to step back in time to the 1940s with more than 100 reenactors and aircraft from the period.
The Yorkshire Air Museum's 'We'll Meet Again' weekend long event is set to return, running May 10-May 12.
The museum will be filled with more than 100 reenactors, plus vintage vehicles and machinery, as well as talks and demonstrations relating to the Second World War.
All of this takes place against the backdrop of the museum’s original wartime buildings, as well as its Halifax bomber and Dakota transport aircraft.
The weekend also sees the launch of 'Elvington 44/45 – The Fight for Liberty', a site-wide exhibition that spans the final 12 months of the war.
It covers the arrival of two French-crewed bomber command squadrons at RAF Elvington in 1944, as well as the part played by aircraft on D-Day. Halifax bombers from RAF Elvington were used to strike German targets in Normandy on the eve of D-Day.
The 'Fight for Liberty' exhibition will run into 2025 and will be updated with new content as the anniversary of VE Day approaches next year.
