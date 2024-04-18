The Yorkshire Air Ambulance was seen in Bootham Park, near York Hospital, at 1.25pm today (April 18).

A combination of paramedics and air ambulance staff were at the scene after returning from a private address in York.

The Air Ambulance was spotted in Bootham Park at 1.25pm today (Image: Harry Booth)

A Yorkshire Air Ambulance spokesperson said: "Our critical care team did attend a patient in York this afternoon."

They added that the patient was then taken to York Hospital via land ambulance.

The Yorkshire Ambulance Service said that a clinician from the air ambulance travelled with the patient in the road ambulance, while the air ambulance followed.