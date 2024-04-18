AN air ambulance was spotted in York after a critical care unit was dispatched to an incident.
The Yorkshire Air Ambulance was seen in Bootham Park, near York Hospital, at 1.25pm today (April 18).
A combination of paramedics and air ambulance staff were at the scene after returning from a private address in York.
A Yorkshire Air Ambulance spokesperson said: "Our critical care team did attend a patient in York this afternoon."
They added that the patient was then taken to York Hospital via land ambulance.
The Yorkshire Ambulance Service said that a clinician from the air ambulance travelled with the patient in the road ambulance, while the air ambulance followed.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article