A THIEF has struck at a popular supermarket in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Police has issued a CCTV image of a woman they want to speak to following the theft of several bottles of Champagne from Sainsbury's in the High Street, Northallerton, at around 1.30pm on 25 January 2024.
Read next:
- 'It's a much needed redevelopment' - York taxi boss speaks out on station work
- Result in row over sign on ancient York building
- Man admits attempted murder after axe attack on woman
If you can help, please call North Yorkshire Police on 101, option 4 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.
Please quote reference 12240015241 when passing on information.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article