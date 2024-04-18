North Yorkshire Police has issued a CCTV image of a woman they want to speak to following the theft of several bottles of Champagne from Sainsbury's in the High Street, Northallerton, at around 1.30pm on 25 January 2024.

Read next:

If you can help, please call North Yorkshire Police on 101, option 4 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Please quote reference 12240015241 when passing on information.

A woman North Yorkshire Police want to speak to following the theft of several bottles of Champagne from Sainsbury's in the High Street, Northallerton (Image: North Yorkshire Police)