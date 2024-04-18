A THIEF has struck at a popular supermarket in North Yorkshire.

North Yorkshire Police has issued a CCTV image of a woman they want to speak to following the theft of several bottles of Champagne from Sainsbury's in the High Street, Northallerton, at around 1.30pm on 25 January 2024.

If you can help, please call North Yorkshire Police on 101, option 4 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Please quote reference 12240015241 when passing on information.

A woman North Yorkshire Police want to speak to following the theft of several bottles of Champagne from Sainsbury's in the High Street, Northallerton (Image: North Yorkshire Police)