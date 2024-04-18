North Yorkshire Police said the items were taken from Browns department store in Davygate, at around 5.22pm on March 9.

Officers have now released CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

Police have released CCTV of two men they would like to speak to following the incident (Image: North Yorkshire Police)

"Please contact us if you recognise either man pictured on CCTV," the police added.

Anyone who can help is asked to email: hazel.simms-williamson@northyorkshire.police.uk.

Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two and ask for Hazel Simms-Williamson, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Please quote reference 12240042741 when passing on information.