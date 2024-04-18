Perfume worth more than £4,000 was stolen from a department store in York.
North Yorkshire Police said the items were taken from Browns department store in Davygate, at around 5.22pm on March 9.
Officers have now released CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.
"Please contact us if you recognise either man pictured on CCTV," the police added.
Anyone who can help is asked to email: hazel.simms-williamson@northyorkshire.police.uk.
Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two and ask for Hazel Simms-Williamson, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.
Please quote reference 12240042741 when passing on information.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article