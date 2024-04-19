A major national retailer is set to take over a vacant site in a top York shopping street.
Boots has submitted a planning application to modify the front of 8 Coney Street - the site formerly occupied by Paperchase - to open an opticians.
Paperchase closed its doors on April 3 last year, and the site has since been boarded up with York BID signs.
Boots has recently closed multiple sites in York. Its store in King’s Square shut last October, the shop in Clifton stopped trading in February, and the branch in Heworth East Parade closed in March.
The Press has previously reported on the closures affecting patients' wait for prescriptions.
The planning application proposes new signage at the front of the store reading 'Boots Opticians'.
