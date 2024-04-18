Officers discovered the body of Nicholas Leaf, of Riccall, at 1pm today (April 18).

North Yorkshire Police said the body was found in water near his home address.

A force spokesperson said formal identification has taken place and confirmed the body is that of Mr Leaf.

“His death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will now be prepared for the coroner,” they added.

“We would like to thank everyone who shared our appeals, and we ask that Nicholas’ family’s privacy is respected at this difficult time.”

Mr Leaf was reported missing to police after being last seen by his family on Tuesday, April 9.