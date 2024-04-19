Ofsted inspectors visited the university from January 22 to 25 and provided the overall rating of good for its initial teacher training (ITT), which has 83 trainees this year.

In their report the inspectors said local head teachers were “impressed by the resilience and professionalism of trainees and their readiness to become confident practitioners”, and that early career teachers who trained at the university are “thoroughly prepared for their fundamental responsibilities”.

The quality of the initial teacher education curriculum was also praised.

“Leaders have carefully structured an ambitious curriculum that prepares trainees to be reflective and competent practitioners,” the report states.

It highlights that the curriculum content is organised to “complement trainees’ development, with key aspects such as safeguarding, behaviour and adaptive teaching suitably foregrounded”.

The report also noted that course leaders demonstrate commitment to educational research, with “seamless interweaving of education theories and research into the subject-specific aspects of the curriculum,” which they state made the experiences of trainees distinctive.

It adds: “Leaders’ commitment to the well-being of trainees is tangible. Trainees report feeling ‘fortunate’ and ‘well looked after’, thanks to the layers of support that are available. Leaders make sure that trainees are listened to and that, wherever possible, their views are acted on.”

To improve further inspectors said the university should continue to support trainees in helping pupils whose first language is not English.

“Leaders are already refining how they should enhance this training for trainees,” the report states.

Report is a 'testament to the hard work' of staff - university's teaching boss

Claire Ball-Smith, director of initial teacher education at the University of York, said the report was a “testament to the hard work” of teacher education staff at the university and its partner schools to “produce excellent new teachers for all children in our region’s schools”.

“The university’s ITT Partnership is committed to delivering excellent initial teacher education precisely so that generations of Yorkshire and Humberside children succeed in reaching their potential as learners as a result of outstanding teaching from York graduates.

“We are extremely pleased that our Ofsted report so clearly recognises this commitment.”

The University of York currently offers teacher training in secondary specialisms of biology, chemistry, English, geography, history, maths, modern foreign languages (French, German and Spanish), and physics.

From September 2024, the university said it will also offer a primary specialism for students wishing to train for the four to 11 age group.

“The programme is co-constructed and co-delivered with teaching staff and senior managers in over 100 secondary schools in the York and North Yorkshire region, who work with the University of York ITT Partnership,” a university spokesperson added.

The report can be read in full on Ofsted’s website.