City of York Council’s Labour administration approved the decision to close Hazel Court and Towthorpe household waste recycling centres an hour early between April and September.

The recycling centres previously closed at 7pm but will now close at 6pm during the six-month period.

Council bosses also agreed to close Hazel Court recycling centre, off James Street, on Wednesdays. Towthorpe recycling centre is already closed on Wednesdays.

Hazel Court Recycling Centre (Image: Supplied)

These changes will be in place from Monday, May 6, City of York Council said.

A council spokesperson said the decision was made to help the Labour authority meet its agreed budget savings.

It comes months after cash-strapped council chiefs announced they would make a raft of cuts in a bid to save more than £14 million as the authority struggles to plug a projected £40 million 'black hole' in its finances over the next four years.

The spokesperson said the changes will be reviewed to “ensure there are no adverse effects”.

They said the plans came after automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras at both recycling centres revealed that the usage times were “exceeding low” between 6pm and 7pm over the summer months.

They added that recycling centres run by neighbouring authorities are already closed on Wednesdays so closing Hazel Court on this day would bring City of York Council in line with them.

York Liberal Democrat spokesperson for environment and climate change, Cllr Paula Widdowson, said the “unwelcome” changes come after the Labour administration in February approved an annual green bin charge of £46.50.

Cllr Paula Widdowson (Image: Frank Dwyer)

She felt the charge could mean residents make more visits to recycling centres to dispose of garden waste.

“We are very concerned about these changes and the effects they will have on York’s recycling rates as it becomes more difficult for residents to recycle their waste,” Cllr Widdowson said.

“For those with daytime caring responsibilities or those who work during the day, getting to these sites by 6pm will be a real challenge.

“This unwelcome change comes on top of the Labour council’s decision to double the bulky waste collection charge and the introduction of the deeply unpopular green bin tax.”

Government is 'forcing councils into making decisions like this' - Labour

But Labour's executive member for environment and climate emergency, Cllr Jenny Kent, said: “It’s surprising to see Liberal Democrats now criticising a decision included in their own proposed council budget for 2024-25.”

Cllr Jenny Kent (Image: Supplied)

Cllr Kent added that the UK government is “forcing councils into making decisions like this, just to balance their budgets”.

“Given how much funding has been slashed, we are in the position of having to choose the least worst options, and have focused on those that will have minimal impact like this one.

“Our sites will still be open longer than those of neighbouring North Yorkshire Council and provide plenty of options for residents to recycle and get rid of waste, including on weekends if they cannot make it during the week.”