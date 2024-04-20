THE current application for two town houses at 79 Fulford Road shows how architectural design can be subjective (The Press, Thursday, April 18).
Putting aside matters of form, scale and height, I much prefer the originally proposed red brick and black detail exterior. I find it a bold attractive composition. The red brick contrasts with the old theatre stone arches so that heritage feature clearly stands out.
The revised palette of materials and colours on the revised scheme is, by comparison, insipid and uninspiring. The stone arches are lost in that watered down elevation.
Matthew Laverack,
Lord Mayors Walk,
York
---
Be better drivers
I WAS driving down Foss Islands Road in York heading towards, Jewbury, St Maurice's Road and Lord Mayors Walk, taking the outside lane as I approached the traffic lights.
I noticed a large wagon on the inside lane and knowing that road had a slight bend to the left over the river Foss, necessitating most large vehicles to swing out to negotiate the bend, I stayed back to let him negotiate the bend.
The vehicle behind me took exception to my actions and proceeded to flash his lights in an angry fashion.
I do wish people paid more attention to driving and looked further than the end of their noses.
D M Deamer,
Penleys Grove Street,
Monkgate,
York
