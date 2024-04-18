As reported in The Press, parts of Station Road and the Queen Street Bridge itself will be closed both this weekend and next weekend – from 8pm on the Friday to 6pm on the following Monday each weekend - for vital preparation work connected to the Station Gateway project.

Work will start with a new temporary road being built which will be in use for several months – possibly right through to November. Then, next weekend, Queen Street Bridge itself will be demolished.

This weekend, contractors will be completing the temporary new road and making sure it can link up smoothly to the rest of the city’s inner ring road.

READ MORE: Temporary road will be used after Queen Street Bridge is demolished

Taxis on the rank at York Station

Darren Avery director of Station Taxis said that once works are complete there will be a new taxi pick up and drop off point to the left of the portico as you look at the front of the station.

He said the firm, who have had a base in the cabin at the front of York station for well over 30 years left the base last Autumn in preparation for work to get underway.

"It's a much needed redevelopment," he said.

"We are looking for another suitable office in conjunction with LNER and the council, but we will have to wait to know where our new office will as we'll need to know what sites become available.

The cabin will remain as it's a listed building, but someone else will operate from there.

"There is no timescale because it depends how the redevelopment goes.

"At the end of the day we want what's best for passengers who use the station."

Work underway outside York Station (Image: Haydn Lewis)

Council bosses have said that the city will remain open for business throughout the works, but the main station car park will be closed.

The station itself will remain open, with trains to and from York running as usual.

And while normal bus routes will be diverted, a free shuttle bus running every 15 minutes will operate over both weekends, running from Blossom Street to Nunnery Lane, Rougier Street, Station Rise and back.

Businesses and other organisations in York city centre will remain fully open throughout, the council insists – even those close to the ongoing work, such as the York RI.

If people insist on trying to drive to the station this weekend, the city could face gridlock and ‘Carmageddon’, the council’s transport boss and deputy leader Cllr Pete Kilbane has warned.

Cllr Kilbane said: “The station, city centre and our brilliant businesses are open as usual throughout the works.

“To minimise congestion, it is more important than ever for visitors to arrive by train or Park&Ride and for residents, if possible, to leave the car at home.”

For information on the Queen Street Bridge project, closures and diversions, go to: www.york.gov.uk/StationGateway