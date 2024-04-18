James Gavigan, June Snowden and Maria Bewers have all been presented with long service awards, after each being members of the hospital radio for 50 years.

They were given their certificates by the station’s patron, Alan Dedicoat - the voice of Strictly Come Dancing and the National Lottery.

James, June and Maria have each been with the radio station - a registered charity, which produces radio shows 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to listeners in the York Hospital - for most of its existence.

This year, the station is marking its 60th anniversary – its first-ever recorded programme was broadcast in January, 1964.

York Hospital Radio chair Ian Clennan said: “This is a very big year for York Hospital Radio, so it is especially fitting that we have no fewer than three of our members who have themselves reached a major milestone.

“Congratulations to James, June and Maria, and my sincere thanks to all three of them – and indeed to all our volunteers – for their amazing work over so many years to keep our radio station going and sounding so good!”

James, June and Maria have all been broadcasters for many years - and all have also had other roles in the organisation, including outside broadcasts and training new members.

June is also the President of the Hospital Broadcasting Association, the national organisation representing hospital radio stations all over the country.

As well as producing a radio show for listeners in hospital, York Hospital Radio also broadcasts online. It can be listened to via smart speakers or a free app.

The output includes music shows, interviews and features, live commentaries on all York City home games, concerts and shows from venues around the city, and information for listeners about services and facilities in the hospital.

To get York Hospital Radio outside the hospital, listen online at www.yorkhospitalradio.com, download the free app from your app store, or ask your smart speaker to play York Hospital Radio.