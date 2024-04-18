Those travelling are urged to plan ahead as Aslef members at LNER plan to walk out on Saturday (April 20) and ban working overtime from Friday (April 19) to Sunday (April 21).

York-based LNER, which operates the East Coast Mainline, said the strike will lead to the cancellation of around three in four services as it plans to run 26 per cent of its usual timetable on Saturday.

Drivers' union Aslef said LNER is failing to adhere to agreements.

LNER said its “priority focus remains on minimising disruption to customers”.

The strike is during the first weekend of the Queen Street Bridge closure as demolition work gets underway.

City of York Council’s transport boss, Pete Kilbane, urged people heading into the city centre to leave their car at home this weekend or risk “carmageddon”.

The walkout also comes as thousands of people prepare to travel to London for the London Marathon on Sunday.

Aslef general secretary Mick Whelan said: “Train drivers are fed up with the bad faith shown by this company, probably at the behest of the Transport Secretary, Mark Harper, and the rail minister, Huw Merriman, and we are not prepared to put up with being bullied and pushed about by a company that thinks it can break agreements whenever it feels like it.

Aslef general secretary Mick Whelan (Image: Lucy North/PA Wire)

“We honour the agreements we make, because we are honourable people. Train companies should do the same.

“It’s two years since P&O sacked its workforce in a disgusting and disgraceful action that the government allowed. But train companies in this country are not going to change our terms and conditions on a whim.”

An LNER spokesperson said: “Our priority focus remains on minimising disruption to customers. We continue to encourage Aslef to work with us to find a way to end this long-running dispute.”

What deal has Aslef been offered?





Aslef rejected a deal from operators made through the Rail Delivery Group last year, which would have taken drivers’ salaries to £65,000 for a four-day week.

The union is set to enter negotiations with some rail operators over future pay levels this month, which could bring about further strike action running alongside the current dispute over historic pay levels.

Mr Whelan was not hopeful of a resolution, which could spell further misery for passengers on Britain’s railways.

He said: “I don’t see how we can resolve this year’s pay when we don’t know what we’re getting for the previous years, because you don’t know the worth of it.

“I would imagine at some point, when we have exhausted the process, this is quite likely where we will end up again.”

A Rail Delivery Group spokesperson said: “We remain committed to resolving this dispute and our offer, which would take average driver salaries to £65,000 for a four-day week without overtime, remains on the table.”