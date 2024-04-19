Following complaints from businesses and visitors, Councillor George Jabbour and representatives from Helmsley Town Council met with the local authority’s Public Conveniences Manager to inspect the public toilets in Helmsley.

The visit took place ahead of the busy summer period in the attractive market town on the edge of the North York Moors National Park to ensure that the facilities at the town centre and at the Cleveland Way car park are up to standard.

North Yorkshire Council has now committed to carry out improved cleaning at the two sets of public toilets in Helmsley.

Helmsley's representative Councillor George Jabbour said: “As one of the most beautiful market towns in the country, tourists and visitors will soon start coming to Helmsley in greater numbers.

“Therefore, it is essential that the state of the public toilets is of the best possible standard.

“I am glad that we carried out the inspection with a Council Officer to identify any work that needs to be done well in advance of the busy summer period.

“I have been informed that a meeting has already taken place with the contractors to ensure that better and improved levels of cleaning are undertaken regularly at the facilities in Helmsley.”