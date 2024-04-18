The branch has chosen the Swan at 16 Bishopgate Street, beating hundreds of pubs across much of York and North Yorkshire.

Pub owner Paul Crossman, who also runs the nearby Slip Inn and the Volunteer Arms, said on social media: “Absolutely delighted that the lovely folk of York CAMRA have chosen The Swan as their branch Pub of the Year!

“It's a wonderful accolade that we last achieved 15 years ago in 2009, since when so much has changed while we have hopefully remained a reassuring constant on our little street corner.

The pub campaigner, who co-founded and chairman of the Campaign for Pubs, added: “Many thanks to all who voted for us, and also of course to our absolutely fabulous staff, customers and wonderful indie brewers and other suppliers, all of whom are essential to making our beloved pub as magical as it is!.”

York Camra branch chairman Chris Tregellis told the Press: “Every year the York branch of CAMRA canvasses members' views as to which pub should be the best of the best in our branch area. This year it's the Swan in York.

“To be our pub of the year is quite an accolade as there are so many excellent establishments to choose from: good real ale is obviously a must but we also recognise other aspects of what is on offer.

“The Swan has been known for its range and quality of ales, friendly demeanor and pub atmosphere as well as being a building of architectural interest. “

He added: “We plan to celebrate the award at a presentation ceremony later in the Summer and I expect that it will be a night to remember.”

The Swan is also highly rated on TripAdvisor, receiving 4-stars overall out of 60 reviews, 34 of which were excellent and 16 very good.

Recent postings include Matt D from Bingley, Yorkshire who said: The Swan has been our local on many week-long stays in this corner of York. It has a beautiful traditional pub interior and a great selection of hand-pulled ales (and often ciders).”

Roaming in the Ridings of York said: “A proper pub that goes above and beyond, The Swan is a traditional Victorian corner pub just outside the City Walls with one of the most well preserved 1930s interiors in the country. But it's not just the beautiful surroundings that make this one of the best pubs in York it's also their extensive beer range, loads of quality cask beers on but also a good range of keg.”

Dawn R said: “Totally amazing pub....once you visit you'll can't wait to go back...It's that good it shows up all the crap pubs I visit locally...It's difficult to re-adapt.”