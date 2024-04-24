We have invited all six candidates to contribute a piece, in their own words, setting out why they think they are the best person for the job - and what their priorities would be if elected.

Here, the Green candidate Kevin Foster – leader of the Green group on North Yorkshire Council - sets out his stall...

I’m the Green Group leader and Armed Forces Champion at North Yorkshire Council.

"I’m from Colburn near Richmond where I’ve lived for most of my life.

"I was a civil servant for almost 40 years, and I saw active service overseas as a military reservist.

"I’ve worked hard to represent my community and have achieved results at every level of local government from Parish to County.

"If elected as mayor, my priorities are:

• Securing sustainable jobs in a Circular Economy: My team will attract inward investment by promoting York & North Yorkshire as an ideal place to nurture and grow innovative, environmentally-friendly businesses. I’ve announced plans for a Mayor’s Innovation Fund to support start-up businesses based in the region. I say: “We need to hang on to the value we create and retain good jobs in the region: making local and buying local."

• Improving Housing & Public Transport: I will be a champion for affordable housing, high standards for insulation and renewable energy heating systems. I’ve announced proposals for a Mayor’s Poverty Support Fund aimed at helping people and families struggling with food poverty or homelessness. I say: “Everyone deserves a safe, warm home that is cheap to run and good for the environment.”

"It is also vital to improve our failing public transport system so that residents can access essential services and benefit from all of life’s opportunities, particularly employment and education, without relying on cars. I say: “We need to give people practical and cost-effective alternatives to using cars.”

• Winning a fair share for York & North Yorkshire: As a councillor, I get results by working across party lines, an essential skill for the mayor. My team will engage with whoever is in control of national government, at City of York Council, and at North Yorkshire Council to bring forward projects that improve our area. The mayor’s £18m/year budget is enough to prime the pump, but to make a real difference we need to secure at least ten times more. I say: “Winning our fair share of grants and investment needs a first-class team that puts the interests of our whole area ahead of party politics”.

"As a Green mayor I will set our region on the fast track to a sustainable Net Zero economy with good jobs, decent places to live, a reliable public transport system, and I will support the most vulnerable members of our society.

"People tell me they want change from the tired old parties. Like me, they want things done differently and better. With a win on May 2, I can start to do just that."