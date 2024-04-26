We have invited all six candidates to contribute a piece, in their own words, setting out why they think they are the best person for the job - and what their priorities would be if elected.

Here, the Labour candidate David Skaith – a York businessman - sets out his stall..

I am not from a polished political background. But the role of North and York North Yorkshire Mayor seemed like the perfect opportunity for someone who is driven by wanting to achieve real change for this region and that’s why I was drawn to it.

"I don’t see this position as a traditional political position. To me this role is about bringing people together and advocating for the region I call home on the national stage.

"I grew up in Harrogate and I'm raising my two young children with my wife just outside of York.

"I want to be part of the change that this region needs to unlock its potential and create a more prosperous future for everyone who calls York and North Yorkshire home.

"As a small business owner I think I have the skills needed for the role of Mayor but also the passion for really trying to make a change, which is what is needed. We need to start doing things differently.

"York and North Yorkshire has a wonderful blend of villages, towns and cities that all bring their own character. Having an elected Mayor will not mean these places lose their identity but it will mean we can work collectively to grow.

"My overriding aim in this role is to help build our communities and put people first.

"For years we have seen vital services cut, not enough houses built, transport becoming inadequate, community spaces closed, lack of quality jobs created, our farming and agriculture sectors suffering, and not enough emphasis put into reducing our carbon output.

"Spending many years working closely with individuals and organisations in York and North Yorkshire has given me the insights into how we can move forward and reach our fullest potential.

"I have a plan to unlock that potential by connecting all our communities with a new integrated transport system that allows for better reliable, affordable public transport right across our region. Access to reliable and affordable public transport should be expected as standard, not something people dream of.

"Part of unlocking our region’s potential is delivering the truly affordable homes that York and North Yorkshire so badly needs, allowing people to build a life here.

"We will do this by using the initial £12.7 million to fund the building of new homes on brownfields sites, in conjunction with using new powers over the Adult Education Budget to train our work force in the skills they need to have well paid and sustainable jobs in our region.

"A new way of doing things is possible and it’s now time to deliver for the people of York and North Yorkshire."