FIREFIGHTERS have been tackling a blaze in woodland in a York suburb that’s been started deliberately.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called at 7.51pm on Wednesday night (April 17) to Westfield in York.

A service spokesman said: “A crew from Acomb responded to a small fire in a wooded area that was deliberately started.

“Crews extinguished the fire using water buckets and beaters.”