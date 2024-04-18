FIREFIGHTERS have been tackling a blaze in woodland in a York suburb that’s been started deliberately.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called at 7.51pm on Wednesday night (April 17) to Westfield in York.
A service spokesman said: “A crew from Acomb responded to a small fire in a wooded area that was deliberately started.
“Crews extinguished the fire using water buckets and beaters.”
