Andrew Iredale is missing from the Whitby area.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Our officers are currently searching for 67-year-old Andrew who has been missing since Monday (April 15).

“He was last seen at his home address in Whitby. His family and friends have been unable to contact him ever since and we’re growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

“Extensive enquiries are ongoing to locate Andrew and as part of our enquiries, we are asking for anyone who may have seen Andrew, or who has information about his whereabouts, to contact us immediately.

“He is described as around 5ft 6in tall, of slim build. He has white balding hair, a moustache and beard.

“Andrew was last seen wearing camouflage clothing, a green woolly hat, chain saw boots although he may have changed clothes since the last sighting. He was also carrying a camouflage rucksack.

“He has been known for sleeping outside in open land or forestry before.

“If you have seen Andrew or have any information that could assist us, please call us on 101 and pass information to the Force Control Room.”

If you have an immediate sighting, please dial 999.

Please quote job number 12240066938 when providing any information.